Image credit: AFP via Getty Images
Google is ending support for the Explorer Edition of Glass

It's rolling out a final update for the wearable.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Gadgetry
AFP via Getty Images

Google is rolling out one more update for the Explorer Edition of Glass before cutting off support for its old wearable. The tech giant introduced Project Glass back in 2012, opening it up for preorders for $1,500 each. Despite people raising privacy concerns about its ability to record videos, the company quickly released an upgraded version of the device. It soon decided to change its approach and target businesses, though, releasing an Enterprise Edition of the device in 2017. The company will continue supporting the enterprise version, suggesting that it's doing better than its older sibling.

In a support page detailing the final update, Google says users will need to manually download, unzip and install the file. Doing so will allow them to pair Glass with their phone -- MyGlass will no longer work, but Bluetooth pairing will stay -- as well as take photos and videos, as usual. Those who don't update the device can continue using it, but mirror apps like Gmail, YouTube and Hangouts will no longer work.

After February 25th, 2020, though, they need install the update or they'll no longer be able to use Glass if they're not logged in or get logged out. They can wait until they get kicked out of the system to install the file, but they'll have to keep in mind that the update will only be available until February 25th, 2022.

Via: Android Police
Source: Google Support
In this article: explorer edition, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, google, google glass
