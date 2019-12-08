Tesla's electric ATV should launch at the same time as the Cybertruck

Tesla has said precious little about its Cyberquad electric ATV, but it's now sharing one of the most important details: when you can expect to get one. Elon Musk told Twitter followers that Tesla was planning to release the ATV at the same time as the Cybertruck, or late 2021. Pricing, performance and other details are still unknown, but you won't be deprived of electric off-roading if you're an early adopter.