Image credit: Square Enix
'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' will be a PlayStation exclusive until 2021

Xbox fans will just have to make do with earlier (newer?) games.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
16m ago in AV
There was little doubt that Final Fantasy VII Remake would be a premier PlayStation title, but it's now clear just how long everyone else will have to wait to play it. Deal-finder Wario64 has discovered box art showing that the reborn RPG will be a PlayStation exclusive until March 3rd, 2021 -- a year after its planned release date. Xbox and PC fans will just have to settle for older (or really, newer) Final Fantasy titles until that point, although the timing suggests VII Remake for other platforms is more a matter of "when" rather than "if."

It's not surprising that Square Enix would agree to an exclusive. Sony is determined to snap up exclusives as a general rule, but Final Fantasy VII is practically synonymous with the original PlayStation -- this is a chance to recreate those glory days, even if it's very late in the PS4's lifecycle. Still, those who hoped that the role-playing series would stay platform-independent are bound to be disappointed.

Via: Polygon
Source: Wario64 (Twitter)
In this article: av, final fantasy 7, final fantasy 7 remake, final fantasy vii, final fantasy vii remake, games, gaming, playstation, playstation 4, ps4, square enix, video games
