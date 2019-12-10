'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' will be a PlayStation exclusive until 2021

There was little doubt that Final Fantasy VII Remake would be a premier PlayStation title, but it's now clear just how long everyone else will have to wait to play it. Deal-finder Wario64 has discovered box art showing that the reborn RPG will be a PlayStation exclusive until March 3rd, 2021 -- a year after its planned release date. Xbox and PC fans will just have to settle for older (or really, newer) Final Fantasy titles until that point, although the timing suggests VII Remake for other platforms is more a matter of "when" rather than "if."