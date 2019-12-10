Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google
save
Save
share

Google Assistant can create alarms based on weather and time of day

It's the latest feature for Lenovo's Smart Clock.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Home
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Google

An update on its way to Lenovo Smart Clock will add a Google Assistant option that can switch up the alarm ringtone based on factors such as the time of day and the weather. In fact, Google's AI can create and curate the piano ringtones for you.

Machine learning tech from the Magenta project powers the feature, which is called Impromptu. Google gave an example of a somewhat upbeat tune you might hear if it's early in the morning and less than 50 degrees outside.

Other changes in the update include more control over how long an alarm lasts (now up to an hour), a music recommendation card for snappier access to your playlists and better handling of automatic brightness. The latest Lenovo Smart Clock update is rolling out worldwide today.

In this article: ai, alarm clock, alarmclock, artificial intelligence, artificialintelligence, assistant, gear, google, google ai, google assistant, googleai, googleassistant, home, lenovo smart clock, lenovosmartclock, music, ringtone, ringtones
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The most expensive new Mac Pro configuration costs $52,599

The most expensive new Mac Pro configuration costs $52,599

View
Magic Leap shifts focus to business with an updated AR headset

Magic Leap shifts focus to business with an updated AR headset

View
Apple's redesigned Mac Pro is now available

Apple's redesigned Mac Pro is now available

View
Former Apple exec claims the company spied on his text messages

Former Apple exec claims the company spied on his text messages

View
Waze can warn you about unplowed roads during winter

Waze can warn you about unplowed roads during winter

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr