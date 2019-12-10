Logitech made a $200 webcam for Apple's $5,000 pro display

The webcam is capped at 30 frames per second when you're using the full 4K resolution, but Logitech touts automatic light adjustment with HDR as well as tilt adjustment. You should be properly exposed and in-frame even in a dimly-lit production studio. You can also expect dual noise-cancelling mics. And no, you don't need a Mac Pro to use it -- it'll technically work with other Macs, if not as elegantly.

The 4K Pro Magnetic Webcam is available now through the Logitech and Apple websites for $200. That's a lot for a webcam (even the C930e is $130), but something tells us Logitech isn't concerned. If you or your employer can afford a Pro Display XDR, the cost of this webcam is chump change.