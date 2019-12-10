Latest in Gaming

Image credit: House House
save
Save
share

The mischievous 'Untitled Goose Game' comes to PS4 next week

The absurd honk-em-up is coming to Sony consoles on December 17th.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
24m ago in Art
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

House House

The honkin' good Untitled Goose Game is coming to PlayStation 4 on December 17th. The internet fell in love with the title -- which lets you steal things and generally cause havoc as a super-crafty goose -- when it launched on PC, Mac (via the Epic Game Store) and Nintendo Switch earlier this year. It's like a bizarre mix of Hitman and Postman Pat, chock-full of humor and mischievous missions that take place in an otherwise idyllic English village. If you own a Sony console and haven't yet played developer House House's indie hit, this is your opportunity to correct that.

In this article: art, gaming, playstation, ps4, sony, state of play
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Watch Sony's State of Play livestream here at 9AM ET

Watch Sony's State of Play livestream here at 9AM ET

View
Google's new Shopping portal will show you what everyone else wants to buy

Google's new Shopping portal will show you what everyone else wants to buy

View
Thousands of 'Coolest' Kickstarter backers will only receive $20

Thousands of 'Coolest' Kickstarter backers will only receive $20

View
Nikon ends its authorized third-party repair program

Nikon ends its authorized third-party repair program

View
IDC: Wearable shipments nearly doubled thanks to earbuds like AirPods

IDC: Wearable shipments nearly doubled thanks to earbuds like AirPods

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr