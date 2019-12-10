Latest in Gear

Image credit: Walmart/Nuro
save
Save
share

Walmart will test driverless grocery deliveries in Houston

Nuro's self-driving courier cars will save you a trip to the store.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
34m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Walmart/Nuro

Walmart is about to experiment with autonomous grocery delivery in a big way. The big-box retailer is launching a pilot program in Houston that will use Nuro's self-driving R1 vehicle to shuttle food from "select" stores to customers who've opted into the program. The companies didn't outline how customers would enroll, but Houstonians can expect service to start in the "coming weeks."

The test run will help Nuro and Walmart "develop and refine" their services, including providing the best "end-to-end" experience for shoppers. Kroger's earlier use of the vehicles takes scheduled orders through a mobile app, with store staff loading the R1 before it makes its way to a customer's home.

It could be a long, long time before you can simply assume that a driverless courier will be available to spare you a trip to Walmart. Nuro's current vehicles are relatively slow, and there are all kinds of real-world challenges (such as snow) to overcome. A lack of consistent regulations for self-driving vehicles will also limit where and how these robotic couriers can operate. This is more of a peek at the future of food delivery than anything else.

Source: Nuro (Medium), Walmart
In this article: autonomous, driverless, food, food and drink, food-and-drink, foodanddrink, gear, groceries, houston, nuro, self-driving, transportation, walmart
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Netflix says 26.4 million accounts watched ‘The Irishman’ in its first week

Netflix says 26.4 million accounts watched ‘The Irishman’ in its first week

View
'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' will be a PlayStation exclusive until 2021

'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' will be a PlayStation exclusive until 2021

View
Google Chrome will warn you if your logins have been stolen

Google Chrome will warn you if your logins have been stolen

View
iOS 13.3 arrives with improved parental controls

iOS 13.3 arrives with improved parental controls

View
AT&T starts showing pause ads with motion and sound on DirecTV

AT&T starts showing pause ads with motion and sound on DirecTV

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr