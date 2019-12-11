Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chevrolet
Chevy's 2021 Tahoe and Suburban add OTA updates and big screens

These big SUVs will get bigger and bring more screens next year.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Transportation
2021 Chevrolet (L to R) Tahoe Z71 & Suburban High Country Chevrolet

The new mid-engined Corvette Stingray will debut with GM's new "digital vehicle platform," which it shares in common with these super-sized SUVs and allow the vehicles to receive over-the-air updates that add new features in the future. As Autoblog points out, the 2021 Tahoe and Suburban enjoy a refreshed appeal with more interior space and improved ride, mostly thanks to some added length, adaptive suspension tech and a switch to independent rear suspension.

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

We'll focus on the tech inside these trucks though, which starts with a 10-inch color infotainment system up front that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Higher end trim levels have an 8-inch screen in the instrument cluster, and there's even an available 15-inch Heads-Up Display, standard on the High Country edition and available on Premier SUVs that even has a small 3x7-inch color display.

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

For folks in the back, an available rear seat entertainment option adds two 12.6-inch LCDs. They have independent HDMI connections to view different things at the same time, plus they have the ability to mirror Android phones, send content from one to the other, or allow riders to pick out spots on the map and send them to the navigation system up front. There's also a bunch of USB ports and on most models, wireless chargers with charger cooling.

Safety and driver assist tech in these SUVs will include an HD rear vision camera that puts video right in the rearview mirror, automatic emergency braking and HD surround vision. There's no word on pricing yet, but the new Tahoe and Suburban will go on sale in mid-2020.

Source: Chevrolet
Coverage: Autoblog (1)
In this article: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Chevrolet, gear, GM, HUD, OTA, Suburban, SUV, Tahoe, transportation, wireless charging
