Amazon breaks down its Christmas delivery cut-offs for 2019

Prime members, however, have until December 22nd to get free delivery. In case they're still not ready to check out that day, they can still choose from among the 10 million items eligible for One-Day delivery and get them shipped for free with no minimum purchase until December 23rd. They can also take advantage of Amazon's same-day delivery service, which they can get for free on orders over $35, until December 24th 9:30AM local time. (Non-Prime members will have to pay for next-day and same-day delivery services per order.)

Finally, in the event something goes terribly wrong with their Christmas Eve dinner, Prime members can take advantage of Amazon's free two-hour grocery delivery until 3-to-5PM local time for Whole Foods orders and until 8PM for Amazon Fresh orders. The service is only available in select locations, though, and some have earlier cutoff time than others.