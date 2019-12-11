Latest in Gear

Image credit: BMW
save
Save
share

BMW will finally support Android Auto in July 2020

You won't need an iPhone to make the most of your luxury car.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

BMW

BMW's effort to drag its phone integration into the modern era extends beyond ditching Apple CarPlay fees. The automaker is finally introducing Android Auto to its cars as of July 2020, when it'll be available in any vehicle using BMW Operating System 7.0 or later. It's a wireless connection, so you'll initially be limited to certain Google- and Samsung-made phones, but it should save you the trouble of plugging in when you just want some quick directions home.

We've asked BMW about support for wired Android Auto as well as the possibility of upgrading older vehicles.

This won't be ideal if you're driving a slightly older BMW or prefer a phone that simply won't get support. Nonetheless, it's good news if you'd rather not switch to an iPhone just to avoid BMW's media and navigation features. It also reflects a growing trend among automakers to offer both Android Auto and CarPlay -- they're acknowledging that customers would rather not declare allegiance to a particular brand just to use a phone-based interface in their cars.

Source: BMW USA
In this article: android, android auto, bmw, car, cars, gear, google, infotainment, mobile, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Skydio 2 review: The best self-flying drone is now a great all-rounder

Skydio 2 review: The best self-flying drone is now a great all-rounder

View
One fan’s struggle to fix the worst game in Sonic history

One fan’s struggle to fix the worst game in Sonic history

View
First commercial electric airplane completes test flight

First commercial electric airplane completes test flight

View
The Morning After: Apple's $52,599 Mac Pro

The Morning After: Apple's $52,599 Mac Pro

View
Amazon breaks down its Christmas delivery cut-offs for 2019

Amazon breaks down its Christmas delivery cut-offs for 2019

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr