Google groups news results by story to show you relevant articles

The news reorganization is available now, starting with mobile devices for English speakers in the US. It'll reach other countries and languages in the "coming months."

Google's shuffle comes as part of a larger effort to promote quality news and otherwise burnish its search engine's reputation amid mounting concerns about misinformation. This isn't just about improving your experience, in that light. It's also meant to please governments worried about political meddling and publishers who have a less-than-friendly relationship with Google.