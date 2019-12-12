Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Square Enix
save
Save
share

Square Enix unexpectedly releases ‘The Last Remnant’ on mobile

You can download the remaster right now on iOS and Android.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
28m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Square Enix

If the news that Square Enix is delaying Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition has bummed you out, the company may have something to make up for it. Without any leadup or prior announcement, the Japanese publisher has released The Last Remnant Remastered on iOS and Android.

Square Enix re-released The Last Remnant on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch almost exactly a year ago. The role-playing game first launched on Xbox 360 back in 2008. At the time, it was greeted with mostly middling reviews, thanks in large part to a host of technical issues like inconsistent framerates and texture pop-in. In Square Enix's defense, a lot of early Unreal Engine 3 games were janky messes (see the original Mass Effect, for example). The 2009 PC release and last year's remaster smoothed out most of those issues and helped the game find a more accepting audience -- though it's fair to say there are better lesser-known gems in Square Enix's back catalog.

Like most of Square Enix's mobile ports, The Last Remnant will set you back more than the usual iPhone or Android game. It currently costs $20 on both iOS and Android. However, once you buy the game, there aren't any micro-transactions. You'll also need 8.5GB of free space on your iPhone, or 6.1GB on your Android phone to install the game. So keep that in mind if you have an older iPhone like the 6s with *shudder* 16GB of storage.

Source: App Store, Google Play
In this article: android, av, games, gaming, iOS, jrpg, mobile, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PS4, rgp, square enix, Switch, The Last Remnant, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

YouTube's AI docuseries with Robert Downey Jr arrives on December 18th

YouTube's AI docuseries with Robert Downey Jr arrives on December 18th

View
PC gamers: Rate and review the RTX 2060 Super or 2070 Super

PC gamers: Rate and review the RTX 2060 Super or 2070 Super

View
Google Assistant's interpreter mode is coming to iOS and Android

Google Assistant's interpreter mode is coming to iOS and Android

View
'Fortnite' adds split-screen multiplayer on PS4 and Xbox One

'Fortnite' adds split-screen multiplayer on PS4 and Xbox One

View
Mighty's iPod Shuffle for Spotify now works with Amazon Music

Mighty's iPod Shuffle for Spotify now works with Amazon Music

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr