'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' is the best selling fighting game in US history

November is always a big month for videogame sales, and just ahead of tonight's Game Awards, the NPD has dropped off some sales stats for the US. The most notable part that we saw is the news that "Super Smash Bros Ultimate is now the best-selling Fighting game in U.S. history." It has dethroned the 2008 Wii title Super Smash Bros. Brawl in lifetime dollar sales. This new title arrived quickly after Nintendo announced in November that SSBU is the best-selling fighting game worldwide, with more than 15.71 million copies sold compared to Street Fighter II's 15.5 million.

It's no surprise then, that Nintendo plans even more fighters for its hit game, even as it rests at number two in sales this year topped only by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The shooter is also number one for November and the last twelve months overall, with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming in at number two for the month. Hardware sales dropped by 26 percent from last year as a new console generation approaches, but the Switch is still the best seller. In accessories, the best-selling item (by dollar sales) is the new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.