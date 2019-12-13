Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Slightly Mad Studios/Bandai Namco
'Fast & Furious Crossroads' game promises heists and bro-hugs in May

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson will reprise their movie roles, because family.
Kris Holt
The Fast & Furious franchise is about to roar onto PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Bandai Namco and Project Cars developer Slightly Mad Studios are working on Fast & Furious Crossroads, which will drop this May. That's the same month the next installment in the massive movie franchise, Fast & Furious 9, hits theaters.

Billed as "a team-based, vehicular-heist action game," Fast & Furious Crossroads counts series stalwarts Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson among its voice cast, along with Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery and The Walking Dead) and Asia Kate Dillon (John Wick: Parabellum).

You can expect over-the-top, car-based action here, with the team traveling to various locations and being drawn into "the murky world of international espionage." Given that this is a Fast & Furious game, of course it'll feature plenty of stunts (like a death-defying leap from a car onto a moving train) and a variety of gadgets. Along with the single-player story, there'll be a multiplayer mode -- more details on that will be revealed later.

Diesel and Rodriguez appeared at The Game Awards to reveal the announcement trailer, which packs in plenty of action, heavy weaponry and, of course, explosions. The visuals, in particular the character models and animations, might need a little TLC before Fast & Furious Crossroads drops, however.

Source: Bandai Namco
In this article: av, bandai namco, bandainamco, fast & furious crossroads, fast and furious, fast and furious crossroads, fastandfurious, gaming, michelle rodriguez, michellerodriguez, pc, ps4, slightly mad studios, slightlymadstudios, thegameawards2019, tyrese gibson, tyresegibson, vin diesel, vindiesel, xbox one, xboxone
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
