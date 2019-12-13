Latest in Gear

    Engadget Podcast: The Mac Pro and Apple's return to great hardware

    Apple is finally listening to what users want.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    29m ago in Gadgetry
    This week, Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar and UK Bureau Chief Mat Smith explore who may need a $52,000 Mac Pro (it's not as crazy as you think!). And when taken together with the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the AirPods Pro, they discuss what this means for Apple's hardware prospects. Is this a sign that Apple is doing a better job of listening to its users?

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Terrence O'Brien
    Mac OS Startup sound by bigmanjoe/Freesound

