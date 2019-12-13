Roland's Alexa-powered keyboard is available for $500

It took nearly an entire year, but Roland's voice-savvy GO:PIANO keyboard is now available. Spend $500 (and enable a Roland skill) and you can use Alexa to choose sounds, turn on the metronome and control numerous other settings while you play -- you don't have to lift your fingers off the keys or wade through indecipherable menus. This also turns your keyboard into a full-fledged Alexa speaker, making it one of the few Amazon-powered devices that you can use to perform alongside the music you're listening to.
Sponsored Links
The keyboard is semi-portable at 8.8 pounds and supports battery power, although you'll lose Alexa support when you aren't plugged in. Roland offers a Piano Partner 2 app for Android and iOS to help you master the instrument on your own terms. This isn't a trivial purchase by any means, but it might be worthwhile if you like practicing with recorded music, hate cryptic menus, or just want to ask about the weather without leaving your seat.