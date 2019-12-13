Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Roland's Alexa-powered keyboard is available for $500

Voice control lets you tweak sound without missing a note.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

It took nearly an entire year, but Roland's voice-savvy GO:PIANO keyboard is now available. Spend $500 (and enable a Roland skill) and you can use Alexa to choose sounds, turn on the metronome and control numerous other settings while you play -- you don't have to lift your fingers off the keys or wade through indecipherable menus. This also turns your keyboard into a full-fledged Alexa speaker, making it one of the few Amazon-powered devices that you can use to perform alongside the music you're listening to.

The keyboard is semi-portable at 8.8 pounds and supports battery power, although you'll lose Alexa support when you aren't plugged in. Roland offers a Piano Partner 2 app for Android and iOS to help you master the instrument on your own terms. This isn't a trivial purchase by any means, but it might be worthwhile if you like practicing with recorded music, hate cryptic menus, or just want to ask about the weather without leaving your seat.

Source: Amazon
In this article: alexa, amazon, av, gear, go piano, go:piano, internet, keyboard, music, piano, roland, video, voice assistant
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Google helped create a prison data map to shape reform policy

Google helped create a prison data map to shape reform policy

View
The best DNA testing kit

The best DNA testing kit

View
The crowdfunded cult of Amanda Palmer

The crowdfunded cult of Amanda Palmer

View
Philips seems to be working on more Hue outdoor lights

Philips seems to be working on more Hue outdoor lights

View
Ivanka Trump will reportedly appear on a panel at CES

Ivanka Trump will reportedly appear on a panel at CES

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr