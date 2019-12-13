Latest in Gear

Image credit: TCL
TCL's 2018 65-inch 6-Series 4K TV drops to $500

One of last year's best TVs at as low of a price as we've seen it.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
34m ago in AV
If you missed out on Black Friday discounts for massive TVs, you still have some time to pick up the TCL 65R615 at Best Buy. The 65-inch 6-Series Roku TV was consistently one of the best-reviewed models available last year at its starting $900 price, and $500 is the cheapest price we've seen for it since then. The sale price is valid through 1 AM ET tonight in-store or online, and while the platform does have some drawbacks, it's still a sharp, Dolby Vision HDR-ready 4K display that will impressively dominate your living room.

Buy TCL 65R615 on Best Buy - $499.99

If you're willing to spend a big more, CNET editor David Katzmaier points out you can use the CNET600 code at Best Buy to grab this year's 65-inch TCL 8 Series TV -- that adds even more precise miniLED lighting -- for $600 off of the retail price, dropping it to just $1,000.

Source: Best Buy
