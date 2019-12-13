Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Telltale Games
save
Save
share

New Telltale confirms it's working on 'The Wolf Among Us 2'

LCG Entertainment is working with a studio formed by former Telltale employees.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
47m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Telltale Games

Telltale's critically acclaimed title The Wolf Among Us will have a sequel even though the original studio no longer exists. The studio effectively shut down in 2018 when it laid off 225 out of 250 employees. A few months ago, though, holding company LCG Entertainment announced that it purchased Telltale's "key assets, trademarks, technology and select intellectual properties." Now, LCG has revealed that the The Wolf Among Us 2, which was previously canceled due to financial issues, is back in development. Even better? LCG is working with AdHoc Studio, a company made up of former Telltale employees, for its development.

The new Telltale team hasn't revealed much about the game yet, but CEO Jamie Ottilie said it will be released for consoles and will be an Epic Games store exclusive for PC. It will still be based on DC's Fables comic book, and its story will be told in five episodes, though it's still unclear if they'll be released one by one. In addition, he said the sequel, which will focus on Bigby Wolf and Snow White, will be set 20 years before the comic books but after the original game's story. If you haven't played the first game yet and want to see if the sequel is worth waiting for, you can get The Wolf Among Us for free from the Epic Games Store from today until December 19th.

Via: Forbes
Source: Polygon
In this article: gaming, internet, telltale games, the wolf among us 2, thegameawards2019
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'Fast & Furious Crossroads' game promises heists and bro-hugs in May

'Fast & Furious Crossroads' game promises heists and bro-hugs in May

View
AT&T's real 5G for wireless customers is live in 10 cities

AT&T's real 5G for wireless customers is live in 10 cities

View
Green Day is in 'Beat Saber'

Green Day is in 'Beat Saber'

View
The new 'Control' game mode is live right now

The new 'Control' game mode is live right now

View
Amazon's supernatural colonialism MMO 'New World' lands in May 2020

Amazon's supernatural colonialism MMO 'New World' lands in May 2020

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr