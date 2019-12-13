New Telltale confirms it's working on 'The Wolf Among Us 2'

The new Telltale team hasn't revealed much about the game yet, but CEO Jamie Ottilie said it will be released for consoles and will be an Epic Games store exclusive for PC. It will still be based on DC's Fables comic book, and its story will be told in five episodes, though it's still unclear if they'll be released one by one. In addition, he said the sequel, which will focus on Bigby Wolf and Snow White, will be set 20 years before the comic books but after the original game's story. If you haven't played the first game yet and want to see if the sequel is worth waiting for, you can get The Wolf Among Us for free from the Epic Games Store from today until December 19th.