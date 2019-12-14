Senators ask credit agencies why they don't report FBI data requests

There could be good reason to disclose those data requests. Previously released documents have revealed that Equifax, Experian and TransUnion received a "large number" of 750 NSLs, and the senators note that these companies received "dozens" of letters ending gag orders on individual requests. That's a lot of vital personal data (including purchase habits and credit ratings) shared without the need for court approval, not to mention records that could provide insight into past criminal cases.

The companies haven't responded to requests for comment so far. The senators gave them until December 27th to address concerns, though, so they won't have long to provide explanations. Whether or not those explanations satisfy senators or lead to successful legislation is another matter. Even if the answers are unsatisfactory, there's no guarantee Congress could force credit agencies to show when the FBI demands financial data.