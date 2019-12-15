FDA clears an interoperable, automated insulin pump

The software needed to make this work will be ready in January 2020, although you can't expect to walk into a store and buy this. US law will still require that you buy the pump from (or on the order of) a physician.

This isn't the first time the FDA has cleared multiple devices to work together for automated insulin dosing. However, this new category could theoretically improve the quality of life for diabetics. You could keep your glucose levels balanced in a more seamless, pain-free way with equipment that should be easy to use. It won't be surprising if there's a surge of interconnected devices like this in the relatively near future.