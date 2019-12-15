Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
save
Save
share

Google Maps helps you find EV chargers that work with your car

No more showing up to a station that you can't use.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Google Maps can help you find available EV charging stations, but that doesn't mean they're stations you can use -- and that might be a problem if you show up at the wrong station with a low battery. Thankfully, Google might help you avoid that slip-up in the future. It recently updated Maps on Android (it's not clear that iOS has this yet) to allow filtering stations by those that your car supports. If you need a CHAdeMO station and don't have an adapter, you'll know just where you can go to recharge.

There's also a new "electric vehicle settings" option in the app's settings that you can use to set your plug preferences.

This filtering isn't a novel concept among EV station finding apps. It does, however, bring the option to a much wider audience. And strictly speaking, additions like this will likely be necessary going forward. Car makers will electrify more and more of their lineups in the years ahead, and you'll probably want to have these kinds of charger tools in the navigation apps you're already using.

Via: Android Police
Source: Google Play
In this article: android, charger, charging, charging station, electric car, electric vehicle, ev, gear, google, google maps, internet, ios, mobile, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

RCS messaging is now available to all Android users in the US

RCS messaging is now available to all Android users in the US

View
PewDiePie is 'taking a break' from YouTube in 2020

PewDiePie is 'taking a break' from YouTube in 2020

View
Ads on Facebook are spreading misinformation about anti-HIV drugs

Ads on Facebook are spreading misinformation about anti-HIV drugs

View
VW will roll out self-driving electric shuttles in Qatar's capital

VW will roll out self-driving electric shuttles in Qatar's capital

View
Two men plead guilty to running large illegal streaming sites

Two men plead guilty to running large illegal streaming sites

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr