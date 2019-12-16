Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Katalin Vermes / Netflix
What's on TV this week: 'Joker,' 'Mr. Robot' and 'The Witcher'

Also new: Studio Ghibli on streaming, and 'Untitled Goose Game' on PS4 and XB1.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in AV
'The Witcher' Katalin Vermes / Netflix

This week the billion-dollar villain movie Joker is becoming available digitally, while Netflix is preparing to release season one of its The Witcher adaptation. If neither of those are for you then there's still a lot to pay attention to when it comes to streaming. This week the entire Studio Ghibli catalog is going on sale over VOD for the first time, Disney has shifted The Mandalorian to a Wednesday morning debut so it doesn't bump into The Rise of Skywalker viewing, and a couple of Apple's first TV shows are marking their season finales: The Morning Show and For All Mankind.

Also this week it's time to say goodbye to Mr. Robot, as its series finale airs on USA Sunday night.

For sports fans, bowl season is starting to spin up, while gamers can enjoy Untitled Goose Game on PS4 and Xbox One. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Studio Ghibli (VOD)
  • Joker (VOD)
  • Rambo: Last Blood (4K)
  • Ad Astra (4K)
  • Abominable (4K)
  • Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture
  • Look Who's Talking (30th Anniversary)
  • Long Day's Journey Into Night (3D)
  • The Cable Guy
  • Demon Pit (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Mini Motor Racing X (PS VR)
  • Untitled Goose Game (PS4, Xbox One)

Tuesday

  • Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Resident (fall finale), Fox, 8 PM
  • Dogs of the Year, CW, 8 PM
  • NCIS (fall finale), CBS, 8 PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
  • FBI (fall finale), CBS, 9 PM
  • Well Groomed, HBO, 9 PM
  • Empire (fall finale), Fox, 9 PM
  • Moonshiners, Discovery, 9 PM
  • The Purge (season finale), USA, 9 PM
  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
  • The Voice (season finale), NBC, 9 PM
  • Treadstone (season finale), USA, 10 PM
  • NCIS: NO (fall finale), CBS, 10 PM
  • Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, HBO, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • The Age of A.I. (series premiere), YouTube, 3 AM
  • Don't Fuck with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Mandalorian, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Soundtrack (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Mad About You (season finale), Spectrum.com, 3 AM
  • Wisting (series premiere), Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • 'All in the Family' and 'Good Times' Live, ABC, 8 PM
  • All Elite Wrestling, TNT, 8 PM
  • Survivor (season finale), CBS, 8 PM
  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
  • The Masked Singer (season finale), Fox, 8 PM
  • Finding the Way Home, HBO, 9 PM
  • Masters of Illusion, CW, 9 PM
  • NFL: The Grind, Epix, 9 PM
  • The Oval, BET, 9 PM
  • Man vs. Bear, Discovery, 9 PM
  • Vikings, History, 10 PM
  • Sistas, BET, 10 PM
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Booktube: James Patterson, YouTube, 3 AM
  • Sacrifice, BET+, 3 AM
  • Twice Upon A Time (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Adventure Force 5, Vudu, 3 AM
  • Tell Me A Story, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019, CW, 8 PM
  • The 2020 Miss America Competition, NBC, 8 PM
  • The Great American Baking Show, ABC, 9 PM
  • Temptation Island (season finale), USA, 9 PM

Friday

  • The Witcher (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Togo, Disney+, 3 AM
  • The Two Popes, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Aeronauts, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • The Morning Show (season finale), Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Truth Be Told, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Into the Dark, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Last One Laughing, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Servant, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Pick of the Litter (series premiere), Disney+, 3 AM
  • Snoopy in Space, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Ghostwriter, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • For All Mankind (season finale), Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Helpsters, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Marvel's Hero Project , Disney+, 3 AM
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Encore!, Disney+, 3 AM
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Disney+, 3 AM
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Forky Asks A Question, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Harley Quinn , DC Universe, 9 AM
  • Frisco Bowl: Kent State vs. Utah State, ESPN2, 7:30 PM
  • Celebrating Marvel's Stan Lee, ABC, 8 PM
  • Global Citizen Prize, NBC, 8 PM
  • The Christmas Temp, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • NFL 100 All-Time Team, NFL Network, 8 PM
  • In the Long Run, Starz, 10 PM
  • Van Helsing (season finale), Syfy, 10 PM

Saturday

  • Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington, ABC, 7:30 PM
  • Christmas Hotel, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Double Holiday, Hallmark, 8 PM
  • Premier Boxing Champions, Fox, 8 PM
  • New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State vs. UAB, ESPN, 9 PM
  • Saturday Night Live: Eddie Murphy / Lizzo, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Price is Right at Night, CBS, 8 PM
  • Dublin Murders, Starz, 8 PM
  • Ray Donovan, Showtime, 8 PM
  • The Christmas Caroler Challenge, CW, 8 PM
  • A Date by Christmas Eve, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Chiefs/Bears, NBC, 8:15 PM
  • Mr. Robot (series finale), USA, 9 & 10 PM
  • The Year: 2019, ABC, 9 PM
  • Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Crisis Aftermath, CW, 9 PM
  • A Home for the Holidays, Idina Menzel, CBS, 9 PM
  • The L Word: Generation Q, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Work in Progress, Showtime, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
