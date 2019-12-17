Latest in Gear

Image credit: Segway
Segway-Ninebot adds electric scooter, moped options

Not just 'micro' mobility anymore.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Transportation
Ninebot acquired Segway and its personal transports a few years ago, but now their combined transportation aspirations are growing up with two devices announced at an event in China ahead of CES 2020. The Ninebot eMoped and eScooter can both carry riders for miles and will come in a range of models to suit different needs.

The eMoped (above) is described as a "smart electric bike" that comes in three versions, with a keyless airlock system that lets riders unlock it and take off by unlocking it with NFC. Its storage compartment is big enough to hold one helmet inside, and the high-end C80 model can travel up to 46 miles on a charge with the 24Ah battery inside.

This eScooter is Ninebot's first one intended for mid- to long-range use, and it can hit 24 MPH in four seconds. There are five variants, with a top-of-the-line E200P model that has a 62 MPH top speed and estimated 124 mile range from its 54Ah battery.

Both the scooter and moped connect to the Segway-Ninebot app to enable various smart features including a "triple GPS" anti-theft system. There's no word yet on pricing or exact release date, We'll see these next month at CES, along a couple of concepts: an Apex electric motorcycle capable of 125 MPH and 0 - 37 MPH acceleration in 3.2 seconds, as well as an eScooter T that adds self-balancing and autonomous capabilities. The eScooter T can be remote controlled via app, sort of like Tesla's Smart Summon -- but with a vehicle that's much smaller.

Source: Segway
In this article: Apex, autonomous, ces2020, electric vehicle, emoped, escooter, eScooter T, EV, gear, moped, ninebot, scooter, segway, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
