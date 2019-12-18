Latest in Gear

Image credit: Carl's Jr.
save
Save
share

Beyond Meat breakfast options are coming to Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s

By the end of the month, both will offer all-day Beyond Meat menus.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Food and Drink
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr. started 2019 by adding plant-based Beyond Meat burgers to the menu at 1,000 of its locations across the US. It now plans to end the year by adding new Beyond Meat breakfast and lunch options -- something sister chain Hardee's will do as well.

Starting on December 18th, you'll be able to order the Beyond Sausage Burrito ($4.79) and the Beyond Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit ($4) at Carl's Jr. Meanwhile, Hardee's will start offering the Beyond Sausage Burrito ($4), Beyond Sausage Biscuit ($3), Beyond Sausage and Egg Biscuit ($3.49) and Original Beyond Thickburger ($6) beginning on December 30th. While none of the new menu items include any meat, they're aren't exactly vegan since most of them still have cheese and eggs.

With the expansion, CKE, the company that owns both Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, claims the two fast food chains are the first in the US to offer all-day Beyond Meat menu items nationally. For Beyond Meat, the expansion caps off a year of strong growth. Through partnerships with Subway and McDonald's, the company was able to expand its fast food footprint to include more than a thousand restaurants across North America. Moving into 2020, the company will likely try to find new ways to stay ahead of its main competitor, Impossible Foods. Like Beyond Meat, the company spent most of 2019 finding ways to get its plant-based products in fast food restaurants and grocery stores.

In this article: beyond burger, Beyond Meat, carls jr, food, food and drink, food-and-drink, foodanddrink, gear, impossible foods, restaurant, vegetarian
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
The best games for Nintendo Switch

The best games for Nintendo Switch

View
Twitter trolls hijack Epilepsy Foundation hashtags with strobing images

Twitter trolls hijack Epilepsy Foundation hashtags with strobing images

View
Apple, Amazon and Google unite to help create a universal smart home standard

Apple, Amazon and Google unite to help create a universal smart home standard

View
Razer Blade Stealth 13 review (2019): A gamer’s dream, at a steep cost

Razer Blade Stealth 13 review (2019): A gamer’s dream, at a steep cost

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr