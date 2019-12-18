Beyond Meat breakfast options are coming to Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s

Starting on December 18th, you'll be able to order the Beyond Sausage Burrito ($4.79) and the Beyond Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit ($4) at Carl's Jr. Meanwhile, Hardee's will start offering the Beyond Sausage Burrito ($4), Beyond Sausage Biscuit ($3), Beyond Sausage and Egg Biscuit ($3.49) and Original Beyond Thickburger ($6) beginning on December 30th. While none of the new menu items include any meat, they're aren't exactly vegan since most of them still have cheese and eggs.

With the expansion, CKE, the company that owns both Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, claims the two fast food chains are the first in the US to offer all-day Beyond Meat menu items nationally. For Beyond Meat, the expansion caps off a year of strong growth. Through partnerships with Subway and McDonald's, the company was able to expand its fast food footprint to include more than a thousand restaurants across North America. Moving into 2020, the company will likely try to find new ways to stay ahead of its main competitor, Impossible Foods. Like Beyond Meat, the company spent most of 2019 finding ways to get its plant-based products in fast food restaurants and grocery stores.