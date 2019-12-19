Facebook buys Spanish cloud gaming company PlayGiga

Facebook Gaming posted on Twitter:

We're thrilled to welcome @PlayGigaOficial to the Facebook Gaming team. We'll decline further c☁️mment for now. — ⛄️ Facebook Gaming 🎁 (@FacebookGaming) December 18, 2019

In addition, PlayGiga also posted a statement on its website that drops a hint about the social network's purpose for the acquisition. "We are continuing our work in cloud gaming, now with a new mission," it reads. It could mean that the corporation is working on a cloud gaming service, and that PlayGiga will be part of that endeavor.

If true, then Facebook may take what learned from Instant Games and apply it to the new service. Instant Games, which launched in 2016, gives users access to games across devices with no downloads required. It only offers HTML5 titles, though -- a proper cloud gaming service will allow Facebook to offer a wider variety and more high-quality games.