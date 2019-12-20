Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Hyundai
save
Save
share

Hyundai will show off a flying car concept at CES

The vehicle is one part of the company’s vision for future cities.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Transportation
Comments
81 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Hyundai

It wouldn't be CES without companies showing off wildly ambitious tech, and Hyundai plans to accommodate. On January 6th, the South Korean automaker will introduce the public to its first Personal Air Vehicle (PAV), as well as two other concepts: An autonomous land vehicle and a hub where passengers can transfer between the two modes of transportation.

Beyond the image you see above of a futuristic San Francisco skyline, Hyundai didn't provide a lot of information about its flying vehicle. The one detail we have is that all three concepts will work in tandem with one another to move people through congested cities.

We'll have to see if the concept pans out, but among the more than 70 companies working on personal flying vehicles, Hyundai is one of the more invested ones. In September, the company formally introduced its Urban Air Mobility division and announced the hire of a former NASA engineer to head up the new group

Obviously, there's a lot standing in the way of most people owning their own flying car. For example, a recent study completed by the University of Michigan and Ford determined that sustainability concerns mean most people probably won't use one to get to work, but we still may be a lot closer to air taxis than you think.

Source: Hyundai
In this article: air taxis, ces2020, flying car, hyundai, tomorrow, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
81 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
VW teases a smaller, more affordable EV in a holiday card

VW teases a smaller, more affordable EV in a holiday card

View
The best fast chargers for every device

The best fast chargers for every device

View
Verizon 5G goes live in parts of Miami and five other cities

Verizon 5G goes live in parts of Miami and five other cities

View
The best games on Apple Arcade

The best games on Apple Arcade

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr