Is the MacBook Pro a better buy than the Air?

With only a $200 difference between the two, tell us why you think the Pro is a better purchase.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
1h ago in Personal Computing
This year, Apple made some moves to simplify its laptop lineup, including an upgrade to the MacBook Pro which included an eighth-gen Intel quad-core processor, better speakers and a True Tone display. At $1,299 (to start), the newest model of Pro is now only $200 more than the Air. Deputy Managing Editor Nathan Ingraham found the slight price upgrade was well worth it for users who intended to push their machines performance-wise. He wound up awarding the device a respectable score of 86.

If you opted for a Pro over an Air, head over to our Apple MacBook Pro (2019) product page and tell us why! Did you really want or need the increase in processor power? Did the base 128GB of storage give you any pause? And how do you feel about the heavily-debated butterfly keyboard? We want to hear all the details about your favorite features of this laptop -- and your biggest annoyances. Remember, your review helps other readers make their own buying decisions, and could be included in an upcoming user review roundup article!

Note: Comments for this post are off, but we'd love to hear your thoughts and opinions on our Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) product page!

