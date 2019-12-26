Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Anatoliy Sizov via Getty Images
YouTube makes it easier for creators to address copyright claims

A new feature can automatically cut out copyrighted content.
Marc DeAngelis
13m ago in AV
Anatoliy Sizov via Getty Images

YouTube's copyright claims system can be a headache for creators. Content ID -- the platform's automated cross-checking system -- is often overzealous in demonetizing or removing videos. Plus, filing disputes against erroneous claims isn't a clear-cut process and gives copyright holders the final say in most situations. YouTube has made things a bit easier for creators with an update to the YouTube Studio Dashboard, though. Users now have a clearer view of which videos contain copyrighted material and have the option to quickly removing the offending sections.

The Videos tab shows a new column called "Restrictions," which lets creators quickly see which uploads are affected. Clicking through shows details like which parts of the video contain the offending media, who initiated the claim and who owns the copyrighted content. If the claim is for a piece of music, the user can replace or mute the track. If it's for a piece of video, the new Trim option "can trim out copyrighted content claimed by Content ID in your video which automatically releases the claim," according to a post in the YouTube support forums. The feature currently pre-sets the in and out points according to Content ID's algorithm. Google says it is working on a version with adjustable endpoints, but the YouTube Editor can achieve the same results in the meantime.

YouTube Studio Copyright Claims

This update will help creators keep their videos monetized, but it doesn't address the underlying issue. Corporations still hold nearly all the power when it comes to copyright disputes, and YouTube does not mediate between creators and rights holders. Even if a claim is made in error -- or if a company is abusing the system -- users have very little recourse beyond cutting out the video sections in question.

Via: The Verge
Source: Google
