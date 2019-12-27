Save $30 on the Apple Pencil from Amazon and Best Buy

Besides a much-improved design and a new touch-sensitive area, the best feature of the new Apple Pencil is that it can magnetically attach to the iPad Pro, making pairing and charging the accessory much easier. We thought the updated Apple Pencil was one of the highlights of the iPad Pro when we reviewed it last year.

Just keep in mind that it only works with the 2018 iPad Pro. If you own an older iPad Pro, a new iPad Air or iPad mini, you'll need to buy the first-generation model. That's the one you have to charge by awkwardly plugging it into the Lightning port of your iPad.

Buy Pencil (2nd generation) on Amazon - $99