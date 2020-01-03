Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Disney+ loses some movies due to old licensing deals

They'll be back once those licenses expire.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda via Getty Images

Some titles have recently disappeared from Disney+, including beloved classics Home Alone 1 and 2: Lost in New York, even though a spokesperson previously said that it won't rotate content like its rivals. ScreenCrush has listed twelve titles, in particular, which also include Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Dr. Dolittle and The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. A spokesperson has confirmed to Gizmodo that those shows and movies have departed the service, but it's not due to a glitch or a change in policy. Disney+ had to drop them, for now, due to issues related to legacy deals.

The company did say a few months ago that some of the service's offerings may leave the platform due to licensing deals signed in the past. It also clarified at the time that when a movie or show leaves Disney+, it also won't be available for download anymore. That said, the spokesperson told Gizmodo that the titles that leave due to licensing issues will return as soon as those legacy licenses expire. So, yes, you may still be able to stream both Home Alone movies -- we don't talk about 3, 4 and 5 -- on Disney+ next Christmas.

Source: ScreenCrush, Gizmodo
In this article: Disney+, entertainment, internet, streaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Wayzn turns your sliding door into a smart pet entrance

Wayzn turns your sliding door into a smart pet entrance

View
D-Link brings AI-powered person detection to its home security cameras

D-Link brings AI-powered person detection to its home security cameras

View
D-Link's latest routers pack WiFi 6 and mesh networking

D-Link's latest routers pack WiFi 6 and mesh networking

View
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 5G is arriving in the first quarter of 2020

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 5G is arriving in the first quarter of 2020

View
Google disables Xiaomi link to Assistant and Google Home (updated)

Google disables Xiaomi link to Assistant and Google Home (updated)

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr