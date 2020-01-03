Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: temmuzcan via Getty Images
Google is killing digital magazines in News

It's also refunding current subscribers.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
21m ago in Internet
Comments
Google News will no longer offer a paid magazine subscriptions. According to Android Police, the News team sent out an email to customers, telling them that the company is killing print-replica magazines in Google News. A company spokesperson has confirmed the change to Engadget, noting that the program worked with under 200 publishers. Subscribers won't be able to purchase new magazine issues anymore, but they can thankfully still keep accessing old issues (PDFs and other formats) in the Google News app via the Following or Favorites tab. In addition, the tech giant is refunding subscribers their latest payment within 30 days.

Google's started selling digital magazines through the Play Store back in 2012, along with movies and TV shows. They were made available for free to print subscribers a year later, and the service was eventually folded into News. Based on the email, the News team is encouraging customers to visit the websites of the publications they were subscribed to -- and, hence, to subscribe to each one individually -- if they want to keep accessing their content.

Via: CNET
Source: Android Police
In this article: digital magazines, entertainment, google, Google News, internet
