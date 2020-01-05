Sensorwake’s olfactory alarm clock is now the 'Night and Day Diffuser'

For the unfamiliar: Sensorwake was an alarm clock that used scents, like that of US dollar bills, to rouse you rather than sound. Its parent company was bought by the famous French perfume maker Maison Berger early last year, and is now launching Sensorwake products under its own name. This time around, Berger's perfumers have crafted the scents, including Dream, for restful sleep, and Energy, to rouse you in the AM.

Each capsule, within a perfumed ceramic plate, will be slotted into the top of the device, with an RFID chip monitoring how many times (up to 30) that you've used it. There's no word on how much the capsules will cost on a monthly basis, but the diffuser itself will cost around $100 when it arrives in September.