The next ASUS Chromebook Flip will use Intel's 10th-generation processors

Like previous models, the Chromebook Flip C436 has a 360-degree hinge which means you can use the device as a laptop, tablet, or stand it up for watching video. ASUS didn't say how big the screen is this time out, but it has the same extremely thin bezels as the 2019 model. ASUS is also using a metal chassis, which made the last Chromebook Flip feel like a strong, high-quality device.

As for what's new here, the C436 has Intel's 10th-generation processors (up to an i7), up to 16GB of RAM and WiFi 6 compatibility. ASUS also included a fingerprint sensor built in to the power button for secure logins and a new "omnidirectional" quad-speaker system the company says will offer better audio for whatever configuration you're using the Chromebook Flip in. Its touchscreen also supports with Google's universal USI stylus standard, so it should work with a variety of different pens.

There's still a lot we don't know about this device, including more detailed specs and price points, but hopefully we can find out more here at CES. The Chromebook Flip C436 should be available by the end of March, so we should at least find out more soon.