Latest in Gear

Image credit: blinow61 via Getty Images
save
Save
share

DOJ stops investigating Uber for foreign bribery

The agency won’t be “pursuing enforcement action.”
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Politics
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

blinow61 via Getty Images

The Department of Justice has dropped an investigation into Uber over alleged foreign bribes. The agency said in an SEC filing it "will not be pursuing enforcement action."

The Fraud Section of the DOJ's Criminal Division had been looking into whether Uber violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, China and India. Reports of the investigation first emerged in 2017 and soon after Uber was said to have conducted an internal probe related to alleged payments. Uber confirmed the federal investigation was in progress when it filed to go public last year.

Source: SEC
Coverage: Fox Business
In this article: bribery, department of justice, departmentofjustice, gear, investigation, politics, transportation, uber
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Hisense unveils a $5,000 short throw laser projector

Hisense unveils a $5,000 short throw laser projector

View
Leaks of Sony's Xperia 5 Plus show bigger screen, better camera

Leaks of Sony's Xperia 5 Plus show bigger screen, better camera

View
Panasonic introduces its first true wireless, noise-cancelling earbuds

Panasonic introduces its first true wireless, noise-cancelling earbuds

View
You can actually buy Origin's new 'Big O' console and PC monster

You can actually buy Origin's new 'Big O' console and PC monster

View
LG's 2020 TVs: Massive 8K screens and the first 48-inch 4K OLED

LG's 2020 TVs: Massive 8K screens and the first 48-inch 4K OLED

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr