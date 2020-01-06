Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Uber
Uber is adding public transit tickets to its app in Las Vegas

It’s the second city in which users can purchase transit tickets through Uber.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Transportation
Uber

Uber users in Las Vegas will soon be able to purchase public transit tickets through the app. The change makes Las Vegas only the second city in which Uber users can purchase transit tickets directly in the app.

When users enter a destination, they'll see a "transit" tab, which will include real-time info on their public transit options. Under the "transit ticket" tab, they'll be able to purchase and activate a range of Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada tickets -- including Strip and All Access, hourly and monthly passes.

Uber is rolling the feature out over the next few weeks and says it chose to announce the change during CES to highlight the role public transit will play in the company's future. "As we work together to make Uber part of the public transportation ecosystem we can make cities more accessible and work to make individual car ownership a thing of the past," said Uber's head of transit David Reich.

Last year, Uber began allowing users in Denver to purchases public transportation options. Since then, we've seen a handful of cities get public transit info, but not purchasing options.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

Coverage: The Verge
