Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Airbitat
save
Save
share

Airbitat's Compact Cooler promises 'deeply cooled' energy-efficient AC

It just won a CES 2020 Climate Change Innovator Award.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Green
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Airbitat

You might not think of your air conditioner (AC) as contributing to climate change, but typical AC units use quite a bit of power, which leads to higher greenhouse gas emissions. In a vicious global warming cycle, as the planet gets hotter, more people will turn to air conditioning. So, companies like Airbitat are working on more efficient cooling methods, like the Airbitat Compact Cooler, which just won a CES 2020 Climate Change Innovator Award.

According to the company, the Compact Cooler reduces electricity use by up to 80 percent compared to AC units of similar capacity. Supposedly, it delivers 50 percent more effective cooling than conventional evaporative coolers. The secret is in the Compact Cooler's Reevac Deep Cooling Technology, which uses cold water as a natural refrigerant. The cold water reservoir removes heat from the air stream. The system then passes the cool air through a high performance evaporator to ensure that it's "deeply cooled."

The unit, which stands about four feet tall and less than two feet wide, promises industrial-strength cooling without compressors or chemical refrigerants like Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). And for convenience, it comes with touch-controls that allow users to set timers, oscillation preferences and wind speed.

The Compact Cooler is making its debut at CES 2020, but Airbitat hasn't said when it will be ready for consumers.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

Source: ST Engineering
In this article: ac, air conditioner, air conditioning, airbitat, ces2020, compact cooler, coolant, cooling, electricity, energy efficient, green, innovation, innovator award, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Bello's belly-fat scanner should inspire you to get on the treadmill

Bello's belly-fat scanner should inspire you to get on the treadmill

View
I skipped breakfast, but Samsung had a robot make me a salad

I skipped breakfast, but Samsung had a robot make me a salad

View
Becon's scalp scanner forces you to confront hair loss head-on

Becon's scalp scanner forces you to confront hair loss head-on

View
Intel's Horseshoe Bend prototype is the biggest foldable tablet yet

Intel's Horseshoe Bend prototype is the biggest foldable tablet yet

View
Go Dogo trains your pup while you're away

Go Dogo trains your pup while you're away

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr