Image credit: Facebook
'The New Facebook' design begins rolling out

The social network has started giving a small number of users access to Facebook's new look.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Internet
The cleaner and faster desktop interface Facebook promised last year has started making its way to users, according to CNET. Facebook is reportedly giving a small percentage of people the chance to test the interface -- lucky users will see a pop-up asking them if they want to participate in testing "The New Facebook," as the company is calling the redesign.

The new interface features a less cluttered background and brighter colors. CNET says it even comes with a dark mode background, which is probably the best thing it can offer for those who've been waiting for it. Testers will be able to send Facebook feedback about the interface, so they can help the social network fix any bugs it may have. They'll also have the ability to switch back to the website's current look in case they decide to enjoy it before the new one's wider rollout. According to the publication, the company plans to make the interface available more broadly sometime before spring.

Source: CNET
