Podcast: Quibi and Lioness on the future of streaming video and sex tech

In this special interview episode from CES 2020, Devindra chats with the minds behind Quibi -- founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, CEO Meg Whitman, Chief Product Officer Tom Conrad and CTO Ben Post -- to see how it's attempting to disrupt streaming mobile video. Meanwhile, Cherlynn speaks with Lioness founder Liz Klinger about the vibrator that finally got to officially display at CES after years of controversy.

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North & Terrence O'Brien