Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Apple
save
Save
share

Apple TV+ snags Spike Jonze's documentary on the Beastie Boys

Ad-Rock, MCA and Mike D get the spotlight on April 24th.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Apple

Apple TV+ is about to venture into uncharted territory for the service: music documentaries. Apple has acquired Beastie Boys Story, a documentary co-produced by the remaining two Beastie Boys (Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz) and directed by friend and collaborator Spike Jonze. The movie will follow the stories of Ad-Rock, MCA and Mike D both as a band and as close pals. It premieres online April 24th, although it'll come to some IMAX theaters for a "limited engagement" on April 3rd.

The documentary is a modest coup for Apple. Rivals have plenty of music docs, such as Beyoncé's Homecoming on Netflix -- Apple has a long way to go if TV+ is going to compete in terms of sheer numbers. An official Beastie Boys documentary is a big deal, though, and shows that Apple is serious about landing documentaries for its fledgling streaming service. The company is also in a unique position to capitalize on non-fiction material like this -- you can watch the stories behind Ill Communication and Hello Nasty in one moment and listen to those albums in another.

Via: Deadline
Source: Apple TV+ Press
In this article: apple, apple tv+, beastie boys, documentary, entertainment, internet, services, spike jonze, streaming, television, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

2019 was Earth’s second-warmest year on record

2019 was Earth’s second-warmest year on record

View
2020 will bring new ways to upgrade your hearing

2020 will bring new ways to upgrade your hearing

View
Google makes it easier to sign up for advanced hacking protection

Google makes it easier to sign up for advanced hacking protection

View
Microsoft's Chromium Edge browser is here

Microsoft's Chromium Edge browser is here

View
Scientists created living robots out of stem cells

Scientists created living robots out of stem cells

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr