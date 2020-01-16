What do you love most about the Genesis Mini?

Over the past few years, several companies have released throwback gaming systems intended to tug at gamer's heartstrings over the consoles (and games) of years gone by. Nintendo released the NES and Super NES Classic Editions, Sony botched the Playstation Classic and more serious retro gamers will find a lot to like about Analogue's Mega SG and Super NT. Of all these contenders for the nostalgic crown, the one that scored best with Engadget editors was Sega's Genesis Mini. Thanks to its solid build quality, faithfully recreated controllers and strong game library, the Genesis Mini earned a well-deserved score of 89.
If you were one of the Sega fans who purchased the Genesis Mini, we'd love to hear your thoughts on the mini console. How did you like its selection of games? Did you feel the D-pad on the controllers lived up to the original? Did you experiment with any of the options like changing regions to play 'imports' or the CRT filter? And if you own more than one retro gaming system, how does the Genesis Mini stack up? Tell us all the details, good and bad, in a user review on the Sega Genesis Mini product page. Your review helps your fellow readers make buying decisions, and could get included in a user review roundup article too!
Note: As usual, comments are off on this post. However, we'd love to hear all of your thoughts and opinions over on our Sega Genesis Mini product page!