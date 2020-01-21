Court overturns patent ruling that would've cost Nintendo $10 million

The original suit, which was brought against Nintendo of America in 2013, alleged that the company used iLife's technology to create the Wii's motion-sensing controller. The patent that was at the center of the case described a technology designed to detect when a person falls and monitor babies for symptoms of sudden infant death syndrome. iLife had initially sought $144 million in total damages and an injunction against Nintendo. In this latest ruling, however, the court decided that iLife's claim wasn't specific enough.

The ruling ends a lengthy legal saga for Nintendo. The case involved the last of six patents iLife tried to leverage against Nintendo. In 2016, the US Patent and Trademark Office said the five other patents were invalid.