Image credit: SteelSeries
SteelSeries' price-friendly gaming peripherals are made for everyone

A new mouse and two new keyboards offer good specs and good value.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in Personal Computing
SteelSeries

SteelSeries is known for its mid- to high-end gaming peripherals -- now it's hoping to entice more players to its brand with a suite of more affordable items. It's just launched a new mouse and a couple of new keyboards, and for their attractive price points the company has managed to cram in a lot of decent specs.

First up in the Rival 3 mouse. It weighs in at just 77g, features some of SteelSeries' brightest RGBs ever, and includes a brand new sensor, the TrueMove Core. The 8,500 CPI sensor features true 1-to-1 tracking, so movements are perfectly replicated onscreen. This is a pretty big deal for a mouse that costs just $30 -- at this price most companies use regular off-the-shelf desktop sensors.

Then there's the Apex 3 and Apex 5 gaming keyboards, on sale at $50 and $100 respectively. While they're both more affordable than SteelSeries' Apex Pro and Apex 7 lines, they actually share a lot of similar features. The design is almost identical, for a start, with the Apex 5 using the same aluminum chassis and OLED screen, and both featuring similar wrist rests. The Apex 3 uses the company's new whisper-quiet gaming switches and is water resistant, while the Apex 5 combines membrane and mechanical switches for a unique hybrid switch. The whole line -- which does a pretty good job of bridging the gap between basic peripheral tech and premium gear -- is available globally now.

In this article: Apex 3, Apex 5, av, gaming, gear, keyboard, mouse, OLED, personal computing, personalcomputing, RGB, Rival 3, sensor, SteelSeries
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
