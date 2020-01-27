Amazon is having a sale on all of its Fire TV streamers

The new Fire TV Cube is also on offer with a decent discount: $100 instead of $120. Again, not the cheapest we've seen it (it dropped to $90 just before the holidays), but a great price for all the new features it packs in, such as support for Dolby Vision and HDR+, YouTube and YouTube TV. And you can use it as an Echo, too. We scored it 84 in our in-depth review.

If you've been on the fence about the Fire TV Recast, maybe Amazon's latest discount will swing you -- it's on sale now for $145. That's a pretty significant $85 saving on the usual $230 list price. The compact box offers both DVR and streaming features, giving cord cutters an option to watch and record network TV content and sports broadcasts as well as streaming services like Netflix or Hulu. There's also Alexa integration and you can use the device with your mobile device (iOS and Android) as well as Fire TV, Echo Show or Fire Tablet. Again, this isn't the cheapest we've seen it, but it is a hefty discount that's not going to come around too often.