Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: ake1150sb via Getty Images

Lab-grown heart muscles transplanted into a human for the first time

The procedure could significantly reduce the need for heart transplants.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
22m ago in Medicine
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ake1150sb via Getty Images

Researchers in Japan have successfully carried out the world's first transplant of lab-grown heart muscle cells, in a move which could significantly reduce the need for heart transplants. To grow the heart muscle cells, the scientists from Osaka University first took adult stem cells and reprogrammed back into their embryonic-like state. From this point, the researchers were able to coax the cells into becoming whatever form they wanted -- in this case, heart muscle cells.

These cells were then placed on small, degradable sheets, which were used to cover the damaged areas of the patient's heart. The patient who received the transplant suffers from ischemic cardiomyopathy, where the heart has difficulty pumping because its muscles don't receive enough blood. In some cases, this condition requires a heart transplant, but the researchers hope the new muscle cells will secret a protein that will help regenerate blood vessels, thereby improving the heart's overall function.

The patient -- the first of 10 across this three-year trial -- is now recovering in hospital and will be monitored for the next year. If successful in the long term, the procedure could become a viable alternative to heart transplants, since creating these cells is much easier than finding suitable donor hearts, and they are considerably less likely to be rejected by the recipient's immune system.

Via: Science Alert
Source: Japan Times
In this article: cells, heart, ischemic cardiomyopathy, lab-grown, medicine, muscle, OsakaUniversity, tomorrow, transplant
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Ford is 3D printing unique wheel nut locks based on driver voices

Ford is 3D printing unique wheel nut locks based on driver voices

View
Adidas expands beyond Parley with new recycled plastic fabrics

Adidas expands beyond Parley with new recycled plastic fabrics

View
Google spent a record sum rewarding researchers for hacking its products

Google spent a record sum rewarding researchers for hacking its products

View
MIDI 2.0 overhauls the music interface for the first time in 35 years

MIDI 2.0 overhauls the music interface for the first time in 35 years

View
Google could add call recording to its Android Phone app

Google could add call recording to its Android Phone app

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr