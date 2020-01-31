Watch how VFX artists crafted Disney's 'The Lion King' remake

Nothing in Disney's divisive Lion King remake was real. Simba, Scar and the sprawling Pride Lands -- all of it was created digitally. To convey this gargantuan effort, visual effects studio MPC Film -- the same company behind The Jungle Book and countless other Hollywood blockbusters including Blade Runner 2049 -- has released a short breakdown on YouTube. It shows the various steps required to build young Simba, adult Nala, and some of the film's iconic scenes including The Circle of Life. If you want to know more about how the movie was made, including its VR-assisted cinematography, read our 'making of' feature from last year.