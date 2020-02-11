Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix

'Altered Carbon' season 2 trailer spoils a key moment

Watch at your own risk.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
55m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Netflix

Following last week's teaser, Netflix has shared the first main trailer for season two of Altered Carbon. A word of warning: if you want to go into the new episodes without spoiling any of the story, don't watch the trailer or read what follows this paragraph as the trailer shares almost too many details.

Not only do we see more of Anthony Mackie (Falcon in Marvel Cinematic Universe) as the "re-sleeve" of protagonist Takeshi Kovacs, but we also learn that Mackie finds Quell, Kovacs' long lost-lover. What's more, in closing moments of the trailer, we see Mackie and Will Yun Lee, the "original" Kovacs, meet and fight one another. "Are you so far gone you don't recognize yourself?" asks the original in the trailer's best moment.

You'll be able to watch the new season starting on February 27th. There's a lot of excitement for Altered Carbon, in part because fans have been waiting two years for the new season. It's also Netflix's big sci-fi show in a recently crowded field that includes gems like The Expanse and Star Trek: Picard.

Source: Netflix
In this article: altered carbon, anthony mackie, av, entertainment, Netflix, sci-fi, science fiction, streaming, streaming video, television, TV, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The price of a .com domain is set to rise, and some sellers aren't happy

The price of a .com domain is set to rise, and some sellers aren't happy

View
All Nest accounts will require extra sign-in security this spring

All Nest accounts will require extra sign-in security this spring

View
Google offers free Titan security keys to help secure political campaigns

Google offers free Titan security keys to help secure political campaigns

View
T-Mobile and Sprint merger approved by federal judge

T-Mobile and Sprint merger approved by federal judge

View
Spotify's Kids app is coming to all Premium Family subscribers

Spotify's Kids app is coming to all Premium Family subscribers

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr