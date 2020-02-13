Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: IKEA

IKEA gave Dubai customers discounts based on their Google Maps travel times

A five-minute journey nets a free veggie hotdog.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
18m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

IKEA

IKEA's sprawling blue and yellow stores are usually located on the outskirts of cities, so for most people a trip to the Swedish furniture kingdom is a big event in itself. To reward its customers for making the trek, the company has now launched an initiative called "Buy With Your Time," where shoppers can purchase products with currency accumulated on the basis of their travel time to the store.

Using Google Maps Timeline, which records routes taken every day, customers can show staff at IKEA how long it's taken them to get there, and that time will be converted into cash. At this stage, the initiative is only operating in Dubai, with one hour of travel adding up to AED 105 (about $28), based on the average Dubai salary. Working on IKEA's Dubai prices, though, this means shoppers traveling for 49 minutes could net a free Lack coffee table, while a longer one hour and 55-minute trip would be the equivalent of a Billy bookcase. Even a five minute trip is good for a veggie hotdog.

No word yet on whether the program will roll out to other countries -- it may well be the case that Dubai's unique economy means such an offering isn't really feasible elsewhere. Nonetheless, it's an interesting use of the Google Maps Timeline function, and demonstrates future potential for brands looking to leverage this type of digital service to help boost brand engagement.

In this article: business, Buy With Your Time, Dubai, gear, Google Maps Timeline, home, IKEA, services, shopping, tomorrow, travel
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Xiaomi's Mi 10 flagships feature 108MP cameras and 30W wireless charging

Xiaomi's Mi 10 flagships feature 108MP cameras and 30W wireless charging

View
Motorola's foldable Razr is unsurprisingly hard to repair

Motorola's foldable Razr is unsurprisingly hard to repair

View
Researchers find a way to 3D print whole objects in seconds

Researchers find a way to 3D print whole objects in seconds

View
Facebook Dating's Valentine's Day launch in Europe is canceled

Facebook Dating's Valentine's Day launch in Europe is canceled

View
The Morning After: Mobile World Congress 2020 is officially canceled

The Morning After: Mobile World Congress 2020 is officially canceled

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr