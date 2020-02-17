Apple Music's Replay 2020 playlist tracks your favorites week-by-week

You don't have to sit tight until December to start your 2020 retrospective. As promised, Apple Music has made its automatic Replay 2020 playlist available to subscribers through its beta web player. You'll have to visit the site through a mobile browser to add the playlist (the desktop page seems stuck on Replay 2019 as we write this), but you can get an automatically updating look back at your top tracks of the year well before spring has even started.