Image credit: Disney+

What's on TV this week: 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'

Also: 'Better Call Saul,' 'Hunters,' 'Jojo Rabbit' and 'Bayonetta.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
For fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the wait is almost over. The next big Disney+ exclusive is this animated series, which is kicking off its seventh season after several years on the shelf. Meanwhile, AMC brings back The Walking Dead as well as the season premiere of Better Call Saul. Amazon Prime is also loading up this week, as it debuts the Jordan Peele-produced and Al Pacino-starring series Hunters. Jojo Rabbit and Midway are both available on Ultra HD Blu-ray this week, and for gamers you can check out the remastered Bayonetta release on PS4 and Xbox One.

Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Charlie's Angels (VOD)
  • Jojo Rabbit (4K)
  • Midway (4K)
  • Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (4K)
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Complete Series)
  • Bayonetta (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Xbox One)
  • Sega Ages Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Switch)
  • DCL: The Game (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle (Xbox One, PS4)

Monday

  • McMillion$, HBO, 10 PM
  • Manifest, NBC, 10 PM
  • Bull, CBS, 10 PM
  • The Good Doctor, ABC, 10 PM

Tuesday

  • The Flash, CW, 8 PM
  • Finding Your Roots, PBS, 8 PM
  • NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Resident, Fox, 8 PM
  • DC's Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 9 PM
  • FBI, CBS, 9 PM
  • Mixed-ish, ABC, 9 PM
  • This is Us, NBC, 9 PM
  • Black-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • For Life, ABC, 10 PM
  • FBI: Most Wanted, CBS, 10 PM
  • New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
  • Guardians of the Glades, Discovery, 10 PM
  • Miracle Workers TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • Justin Bieber: Seasons (season finale), YouTube, 3 AM
  • Wisting (season finale), Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • The Chef Show (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
  • All Elite Wrestling, TNT, 8 PM
  • Howie Mandel's 5th All-Star Comedy Gala, CW, 8 PM
  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
  • Catfish, MTV, 8 PM
  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM
  • Schooled, NBC, 8:30 PM
  • Democratic Candidates Debate, NBC, 9 PM
  • Lego Masters, Fox, 9 PM
  • Criminal Minds (series finale), CBS, 9 PM
  • Sistas, BET, 9 PM
  • Party of Five, Freeform, 9 PM
  • Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • The Magicians, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Stumptown, ABC, 10 PM
  • Good Trouble, Freeform, 10 PM
  • Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
  • Year of the Rabbit (series premiere), IFC, 10:30 PM
  • Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Star Trek: Picard, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • Love is Blind, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Spectros (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Playing for Keeps (series premiere), Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM
  • Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
  • Katy Keene, CW, 8 PM
  • Young Sheldon, CBS, 8 PM
  • Everything's Gonna Be Okay, Freeform, 8:30 PM
  • Brooklyn Nine-nine, NBC, 8:30 PM
  • The Unicorn, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • Outmatched, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • Legacies, CW, 9 PM
  • Deputy, Fox, 9 PM
  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM
  • The Bold Type, Freeform, 9 PM
  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 9 PM
  • The Sinner, USA, 9 PM
  • Carol's Second Act, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • Indebted, NBC, 9:30 PM
  • Briarpatch, USA, 10 PM
  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
  • A Million Little Things, ABC, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Hunters (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Gentefied (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars (season premiere), Disney+, 3 AM
  • Hyena (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Glitch Techs (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Babies: Part 1, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Marvel's Hero Project, Disney+, 3 AM
  • One Day At Disney, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Diary of a Future President, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Harley Quinn (season finale), DC Universe, 9 AM
  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
  • Charmed, CW, 8 PM
  • Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, NBC, 8 PM
  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM, CBS, 8 PM
  • Fresh Off the Boat (series finale), ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
  • Dynasty, CW, 9 PM
  • Strike Back, Cinemax, 10 PM
  • High Maintenance, HBO, 11 PM
  • This Week at the Comedy Cellar (season premiere), Comedy Central, 11 PM
  • ELeague, TBS, 12AM

Saturday

  • Almost Family (season finale), Fox, 8 PM
  • 51st NAACP Image Awards, BET, 8 PM
  • Seven Worlds, One Planet, BBC America, 9 PM
  • Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One, HBO, 10 PM

Sunday

  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM
  • Outlander , Starz, 8 PM
  • Batwoman, CW, 8 PM
  • The Circus, Showtime, 8 PM
  • Doctor Who, BBC America, 8 PM
  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
  • Duncanville, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • Our Cartoon President, Showtime, 8:30 PM
  • Supergirl, CW, 9 PM
  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM
  • Homeland, Showtime, 9 PM
  • The Outsider, HBO, 9 PM
  • Sanditon (season finale), PBS, 9 PM
  • Wrong Man, Starz, 9 PM
  • The Walking Dead (winter premiere), AMC, 9 PM
  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC, 9 PM
  • Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
  • Avenue 5, HBO, 10 PM
  • Kidding, Showtime, 10 PM
  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
  • The Rookie (winter premiere), ABC, 10 PM
  • Unsung: Dru Hill (winter premiere), TV One, 10 PM
  • Better Call Saul (season premiere), AMC, 10:05 PM
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO, 10:30 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

