How does the Switch Lite fit into your portable gaming life?

With the third anniversary of the original Switch coming up, we'd love to hear your thoughts on its chibi-sized sibling. Does it fit in the pocket of your favorite pair of pants? Are you grateful for a proper d-pad? Did you replace your original Switch with a Lite, or do you like to bounce back and forth between the two? Are some games just better suited for the portable life? If so, which ones and why? Tell us everything in a user review on the Switch Lite product page here on Engadget, and your comments may be featured in an upcoming roundup next month!

Note: Comments are off on this article; please post all memories and thoughts on our Switch Lite product page.